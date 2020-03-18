LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a letter addressed to parents Wednesday afternoon, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said officials are monitoring advice and instruction from healthcare experts and local government, but school is expected to resume April 14.
Jara began the letter thanking families for their patience, providing reassurance that answers are on the way.
I want to start off by saying thank you. Your patience and understanding through this difficult time is extremely important to our staff.
"This afternoon, we will post an updated Just the Facts document on CCSD.net addressing some of those frequently asked questions," the letter read.
"I understand many parents are wondering how Governor Steve Sisolak’s instructions to close all non-essential businesses impacts the school calendar. We are working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District, the Governor’s Office and the Nevada Department of Education to evaluate the situation and how it impacts the health and safety of our students, employees and the community as a whole," Jara said.
School is still scheduled to begin April 14, but CCSD acknowledges an extended closure is a possibility in light of the spread of coronavirus in the valley.
EMPLOYEES
Jara also penned a note to faculty and staffers regarding compensation. Jara said the district is working to make sure they still receive pay:
"Employees who currently receive pay through direct deposit will continue to receive payment through direct deposit on regular designated days for your pay group.
Employees who currently receive paper paychecks will have their checks mailed out on regular designated days for your pay group. Employees who have requested and have an approved one-time financial assistance request, because of previous HCM issues, will have a paper check mailed out.
Employees may cash their checks at a Bank of America branch for immediate cash availability if there is concern that your bank may place a “hold” on the loan check. This is available for employees with no-fee even if they are not Bank of America account holders.
Employees who receive an off-cycle check for previous HCM issues will have a paper check mailed out."
