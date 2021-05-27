LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Summer food distribution will continue for Clark County School District schools.
Food distribution will start May 27 and continue through Aug. 6, with sites open Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.
Food distribution sites will be closed on Monday, May 31 and Monday, July 5. On July 6, all sites will operate from 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
A map of all the food distribution sites, including hours of operation, can be found below.
