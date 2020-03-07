HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus within its schools. Teachers want to keep it that way.
“We went from high fives to fist bumps,” Vicki Kreidel said. Kreidel is a second grade teacher at Lomie Heard Elementary School.
Before coronavirus became a concern, Kreidel was looking for a way to spread positivity in her classroom without spreading germs.
“I still want to have that student connection when they come in the morning or leave for the day,” she said. So an elbow bump or a fist bump with her students has become the routine. “I noticed I don't get sick nearly as often."
After the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed the valley’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, Kreidel looked at other ways to keep her classroom clean.
“One of things I'm doing now is I'm putting away everything in my classroom that is cloth,” she said. She replaced pillows with vinyl cushions, “so we can easily disinfect and clean them.”
Her students take turns cleaning everything that is shared from clipboards to whiteboards.
“I also started cleaning tables at least once a day,” Kreidel said.
And she taught her students how to get into the habit of washing their hands – the right way.
“We separated out all the utensils,” she said. “They have their individual pencil pouch or baggie with their name on it so they're not touching anyone else's.”
In a message sent to parents on Friday, CCSD said it “will provide additional cleaning to all schools in an abundance of caution.”
That’s sent to happen on Monday, March 9th, which was set aside as a day off for months.
“I’m confident that they're working on a plan,” Kreidel said. “But it's not something that we know any specifics about at all.”
Kreidel said her school hasn’t gotten any other directions or supplies from CCSD.
“I’ve never been given hand sanitizer since working in the district,” she said. “I’ve seen some frustration of how people are going to make their classrooms cleaner with the time that they have and the supplies they have available.”
Kreidel hopes parents will check in with their child’s teacher because she says many would appreciate donations of cleaning supplies.
