LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District teachers start professional development training this week, but some teachers said they need more time to prepare for the school year.
"A lot of teachers work all summer on their own time, building their long range lesson plans, getting stuff ready and now we’ve been given two weeks to reinvent the wheel," said Evelyn Albert.
Evelyn teaches sixth grade English at Walter Johnson Jr. High. Her husband Travis teaches fifth grade at Steve Schorr Elementary.
CCSD Teachers will have a little more than two weeks training to learn the new online system Canvas, revamp the curriculum and figure out logistics like test taking.
"How do we figure out a lock-down browser? How do we set a time limit?" said Travis.
The couple is already running into internet issues at home.
"When we’re doing videos and we’re downloading our live videos and we’re downloading resources and doing all these things we have to do, all of a sudden today, I’m at 90% of using my data and we’re not even back to school yet," said Evelyn.
Some teachers are used to spending their own money on classroom supplies.
The couple said this year, they might have to spend their money on internet. To get unlimited download data through Cox, Evelyn said it would cost another $50 a month.
"I’d be spending about $135 a month on internet," she said.
The could said they didn’t want to wait until professional development training on Wednesday so they started watching tutorials and navigating the new online system Canvas on their own.
"I don’t know any teacher who had ever touched that platform before," said Evelyn.
They said they’re both pretty tech savvy.
"I’m actually really excited to use [Canvas] but it is not easy to learn," said Evelyn.
They said they’re more worried about veteran teachers who have spent decades teaching with just paper and pencils.
Travis said he expects some staff to rely on teachers like himself or his wife to help them navigate Canvas and digital learning.
"I’m dealing with other people that not only do they not have the access to the technology they would need, but they’re also not as comfortable. And it’s going to put them further behind or we’re going to get further behind because I’m going to have to coach them," said Travis.
The couple said they wished the school board and Superintendent Jesus Jara made a decision about the school year earlier in the summer so staff had more tine to prepare.
Professional development days start on Wednesday. Students start school on August 24.
