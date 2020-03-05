LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Clark County School District has canceled all field trips out-of-state and out of the country due to coronavirus concerns.
The district sent a message home Thursday to parents informing them of the cancellation. They said in a statement that it was out of an abundance of caution.
CCSD is going to work with schools who had trips planned and discuss potential options for rescheduling.
The district's out-of-state and international travel suspension will be effective immediately and until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.