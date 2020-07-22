LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CCSD support staff are voicing their concerns about what is ahead for them now that district officials have decided to adopt an online learning model when school starts next month.
"I'm worried about my job. We haven't had any information about what is happening," said a CCSD bus driver who wished to remain anonymous.
She said when anyone at the bus yard asks a supervisor about the plan for support staff, they are not given any answers.
"We asked this morning. We asked them what's going to happen. And they say 'we don't know anything.' That's what we get," she said.
The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) interim president said the district has excluded them from conversations about the plan for support staff.
"Basically all of our input was ignored and we feel that we are expendable even though our employees are the heartbeat of our students learning," said Jan Giles.
ESEA reps said there are about 12,000 education support professionals within the district that could be affected.
“We do valuable jobs that assist students. We are willing to work with them to figure out how we can be of use. We just need the district to give us some guidance about how we can do that," said Giles.
Bus drivers and other employees are now starting to worry about things like medical insurance and finding work in the current job market if they are let go.
"We need to make plans because we have houses and we have cars like anybody else. We have to make a living," said the CCSD bus driver.
