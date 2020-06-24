LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Clark County School district released a hybrid learning plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Some of the changes include: required masks, class sizes no greater than 18 students and online learning three days a week.
The new schedule leaves working parents without childcare.
"I know that our families need us right? And they need to work and we need them to work so it’s how do we then partner as an entire community to scale up," said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
Dr. Jara said he’s working with community partners like the Boys and Girls Clubs and other nonprofits to help parents. He said they're considering camps.
CCSD has some of the largest class sizes in the country. Dr. Jara said it's why students can't stay in school all week because it's impossible to social distance.
"We just don’t have enough space in our buildings."
Another issue at home is internet. The district is spending $28M on Chromebooks for distant learning days, but 70,000 kids across the district don’t have access to WiFi.
"I’ve seen in the past and other places where kids can download their homework onto the desktop and do it at home. I mean it’s not ideal," said Dr. Jara.
He said the district partnered with Cox communication to help find a better solution.
Even though students will only physically go to the classroom twice a week, Dr. Jara said getting them there is one of the biggest challenges.
Some students and parents told FOX5 the bus system was constantly unreliable. Bus drivers said they are too short-staffed.
Moving forward, Dr. Jara said social distancing guidelines only allow 14 kids on a school bus.
"How do you go from 70 kids to only 14? That means we’re going to need more bus drivers that we don’t have more buses that we can’t get ... To me, we don’t have the solution right now."
There are a lot of solutions the district has to figure out before August.
Dr. Jara said there’s one worry that keeps him up at night.
"The learning loss that our kids have experienced. So how do we find ways to catch them up when they get back with us? ... The other thing, our educators. Our educators are under extreme pressure."
