LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the district will work out most of its reopening guidelines during an upcoming school board meeting.

"How do we get kids on a bus? How do we get kids into school? How do we offer recess?" Dr. Jara said during a press call Tuesday. "How do we offer out students a high quality education following the CDC guidelines? Do we clean schools before/after? All those details are what we are currently working and we will be bringing that to the board June 25 with our recommendations."

Dr. Jara said the plan would largely come from feedback from a public survey released at the end of the school year.

Dr. Jara said the district plan will meet all Phase 2 guidelines which would go above and beyond the safety requirements of Phases 3 and 4. With a reduced budget, Dr. Jara said it's difficult to know where we'll be by August.

"One of the biggest challenges that I can tell you we have is that I don't have any information on the budget. What will the budget look like for us to implement," Dr. Jara said. "So this is where we continue to have conversations -- I just talked to the State Stuperintendent on Thursday, after the board meeting Thursday. We also met Sunday. All superintendents met this morning again to really look and pin down what that looks like."

Dr. Jara said the district is also tapping into the minds of school administrators in other parts of the country to help tackle problems like student transportation, while acknowledging the sheer size of the school district, which will present it's own unique challenges, including providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to students.

"We've put out a request to the governor's task force around the PPE for our students -- for our families," Dr. Jara said. "You know, 320,000 students, 42 thousand employees so all of these requests we have out there, we are still waiting on final answers."

School is still set to resume in mid-August like originally planned. CCSD officials said the majority of respondents to their survey seem eager for classes to resume in person, but indicated some remote learning will likely stick around.

Topics surrounding reopening will be discussed during the district's June 25 school board meeting. An agenda for that meeting was not yet posted as of Tuesday afternoon.