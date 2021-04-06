LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Home team spectators will be allowed to attend sports and performing arts events this spring, according to CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
Jara said there will be occupancy restrictions, socially distancing and face masks in place.
In addition, Jara thanked Raiders President Marc Badain for helping facilitate a 9-team jamboree at Allegiant Stadium for select schools. Student athletes will have the opportunity to have inter-squad scrimmage at the stadium, without spectators. Schools will split their teams in two so they practice against each other.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
