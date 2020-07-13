LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents and guardians of Clark County School District students were able to voice concerns and questions into the district's reopening plan with Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on Monday.
In the virtual town hall, parents asked about the blended model, SafeKey, childcare, cleaning, grades, schedules and more.
"We are in Phase 2," Jara said. He explained the Board of Trustees uses data to determine the reopening model with local health experts.
CHILDCARE
Jara said they don't have an answer for childcare concerns at this time. "We are trying to find solutions within schools, but I can't make any promises at this point."
As far as the after school program SafeKey is concerned, Jara said they will have a decision "shortly," saying they are working hard to find a solution.
G.A.T.E., a program for "Gifted and Talented Education," would be done by distance learning, if needed.
BLENDED MODEL
Several California districts announced Monday they would only have distance learning for the 2020-2021 school year. When asked about the blended model for CCSD, Jara said they are still waiting on feedback from a parent survey on July 17 to make a more informed decision.
"As soon as we have enough information to come back to the Board of Trustees," Jara said the decision will be "in the best interest of our children and employees."
Jara said for virtual learning, the district would use Canvas or Google Meets. In cohort-C, students would be allowed to at-home learning through the entire year.
SICK LEAVE
Jara said if employees need to be quarantined, they would have to use sick leave "that's available now."
ASSESSING GRADES
"We will be providing guidance, but it'll be very similar to what was provided before closing the schools," Jara said.
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOR EMPLOYEES
Jara said the district hasn't finalized a decision, but "there's a striking potential that it could be online."
He said it's most likely going to be CCSD's staff and they're looking at partners for training within CCSD.
SUPPORT STAFF
Jara was asked what happens to support staff if CCSD were to close fully again. He said by the end of the week, drivers should hear from the transportation department.
QUESTION REMAIN
In the Monday town hall, Jara did not have answers referring to teachers working from home, communicating with bilingual families.
Asked what the plan would be if someone were to call out sick, Jara said they're working with schools to figure it out.
