LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County students are less than three weeks away from the first day of virtual school and some substitute teachers are concerned about the lack of communication from the district.
"Substitutes are absolutely crucial to the educational system and it’s just a shame that we are left in the dark," said Fernando Valenzuela.
Valenzuela filled one of the teacher vacancies at Nevada Learning Academy last year. He said he's considering another year with CCSD depending on how they implement his role into the school year.
"We have no information, no details, nothing in regards to what our day-to-day is going to look like as a substitute teacher," he said.
Valenzuela said he enjoyed working as a substitute teacher last year but he is hesitant to go back. He said he and other subs feel disrespected.
"The fact that we haven’t had a raise in almost 20 years, the lack of health benefits which we brought up months before the pandemic and here we are now it being a serious issue."
In February, hundreds of substitute teachers marched outside of a school board meeting demanding higher pay and better benefits. They were also protesting payroll issues at the time.
Valenzuela said the district presented a new pay scale in the spring but because of the pandemic and budget cuts it's unclear if that is still happening.
"The exploitation is egregious in my opinion especially in those vacancy and long term positions," he said.
CCSD has 751 teacher vacancies this year. When asked how substitute teachers will work with virtual learning a spokesperson with the district said, “Substitutes will be utilized as they have been in previous years in the absence of the regular classroom teacher to cover absences and planned leaves.”
Full-time teacher training starts on Wednesday. Valenzuela said if he fills one of the hundreds of vacancies, he needs training too.
"We haven’t heard anything about training ... it is frustrating because we can assume there’s going to be a learning curve, even if you know your way around technology. You still need to familiarize yourself with what kind of programs CCSD is going to use, what the day-to-day is going to look like" said Valenzuela.
He said he sent a survey to about 700 substitute teachers. Out of the 100 people who replied, 13% said they would not be returning to CCSD this fall and 60% said they were unsure. The survey was sent before the district decided to go fully-virtual.
