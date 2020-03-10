LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials released details on how parents could be reimbursed after out-of-state students trips were canceled due to fears over the coronavirus.
The district said it is contacting student trip vendors and is asking for a refund due to the reason for the cancellations.
District officials are asking parents to do the same and say vendors have been responsive.
“It’s a really messed up situation right now especially since as the year is already nearly ending a lot of people have already paid for a majority of the stuff for the trip, so it’s probably a really big deal, said Basic Academy of International Studies student Aries Haws.
A parent who did not give their name said school administrators at Basic Academy are trying to get refunds for the month of March and will move forward chronologically.
“I think it’s sad. I think it’s awful that the seniors don’t get to go on their senior trip,” said Cindy Andrus, whose granddaughter attends Basic Academy. “It’s a right of passage for these kids.”
CCSD officials said they are working with federally elected representatives to come up with a reimbursement program for any parent that is not able to get a refund.
The district has said parents will not be given the opportunity to sign release forms for their students school trips because students who did not attend or sign a release form could be impacted when their counterparts return.
All CCSD sponsored sporting activities within Nevada are scheduled to move ahead as planned.
