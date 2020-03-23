LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District submitted its plan Monday for distance learning as students in Nevada continue their studies from home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Actively Learn” is an online platform that provides students with assignments and allows them to stay connected with their instructors.
However, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara admitted the new system would not work for every single student since not all students have access to a computer or the internet.
“For me to sign off and say that each pupil will have distance learning, that is not something that we can guarantee,” Jara said.
Jara said the district can issue Chromebooks, but there are not enough for every student.
“Sixty-two percent of our students would have devices, if we were to roll them out, that means 120,000 of our kids will not have access to technology which is a problem,” Jara said.
Students who do not have this technological access have been instructed to pick up paper packets of school work and assignments from one of the district's 28 lunch service sites.
During an emergency meeting at district headquarters Monday morning, Jara discussed the possibility of mailing those packets to students, but it’s not clear if or when that would happen.
Jara said one of his top priorities is to get Chromebook computers into the hands of high school seniors in order to make sure they are able to graduate on time.
“Can I tell you that 320,000 students are learning through distance learning education, probably not, but we’re doing the best we can across the district,” Jara said.
CCSD schools will remain closed until at least April 16.
Jara said the state chief medical officer will determine when and if students can go back to school.
