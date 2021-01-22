LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District Facebook post on Friday got a lot of people talking. CCSD said employees who made appointments to get COVID-19 vaccination shots at UNLV or CSN, who are not medical professionals, would be turned away. The district did however say appointments scheduled at other locations would not be impacted.
Las Vegas High School teacher Ryan Fromoltz says he doesn’t want to see any teachers turned away. He says he’s speaking out, concerned about the health of fellow teachers and himself. He is waiting for a COVID-19 vaccination and is worried about being a cancer survivor and a person with asthma.
“The last bout of pneumonia I had put me in the ICU for a week and I had to wheel oxygen around for two months. I know if I get COVID-19 bad, I will probably die," said Fromoltz.
On Friday several teachers got COVID-19 shots at Western High School.
“Got an appointment and then showed my IDs. And had the QR code and got the shot. It was very seamless,” said CCSD administrator Ramona Esparza.
“I think it’s a responsibility to do that, to get the vaccination,” said Odyssey Charter School teacher Tim Dailey.
Jennifer Sizemore with the Southern Nevada Health District says teachers are eligible to get the vaccine, but not all who are eligible will find available space right away. Appointments are continually opening up. She says when vaccine is distributed to a provider, that provider can decide how it wants to give the shots, based on eligibility and available vaccine.
CCSD sent out a new memo Friday night.
“While we are working with our partners within the Nevada System of Higher Education to ensure that CCSD employees have access to vaccinations, there is currently a limited number of vaccines available in the state of Nevada, which is causing a delay in allowing all CCSD employees access to vaccination appointments.”
It added, “The state of Nevada has prioritized educators as those who are eligible to receive the vaccine, however, the needed resources and systems are not currently in place to manage the volume at this time. If CCSD employees are able to obtain an appointment and vaccination through other providers, they may elect to do so.”
The district also said it is working to establish a system to make sure additional employees are prioritized in the coming days and says it has given employees regular updates about vaccinations.
