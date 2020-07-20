LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District confirmed staff will make a recommendation to begin the school year with full-time distance education at the Board of Trustees Special Meeting on Tuesday.
"As the health and safety of our students, families and staff remains our top priority, and due to the continuous increases of COVID-19 positive cases, the distance education option is currently the most responsible course of action," a spokesperson for the district wrote.
According to CCSD, licensed professionals, administrators and support professionals will report for duty on August 5. The period before students begin classes will be used for professional learning to "maximize the distance education experience."
Lola Brooks, president of the Board of Trustees, said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is recommending the shift to distance education based on the current rates of infection.
"Most districts granted their Superintendent the discretion to work with health officials to determine which instructional model was appropriate to begin school in because infection rates are unpredictable and this requires adaptability in planning," Brooks said.
Brooks said Jara would have already announced the shift, but the additional step was required due to the previous motion by the board.
Brooks cited concerns around the blended model, including not meeting the needs of students with higher needs, access of devices and internet access and an unnecessary health risk of in-person instruction.
The second item of discussion in the Tuesday meeting will allow the board to vote on the locations of staff for professional development opportunities, Brooks said, while the third item will allow the board to vote on schedules for middle and high schools.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 21 and will be live streamed on FOX5's website and social media channels.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.
