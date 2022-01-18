LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District students and staff will return to school Wednesday for in-person instruction following a five-day pause.
In a news release Tuesday, CCSD said the pause "allowed school employees to recuperate and gave nurses time to catch up on a backlog of calls to process COVID cases within the District."
While schools were closed for students, the district says that CCSD nurses with Health Services and Employee Health staff continued contacting employees and parents/guardians regarding COVID concerns to "ensure they had the information needed to return to the classroom safely."
CCSD initiated the five-day pause due to the "extreme staffing shortages based on the high number of positive COVID-19 cases," the release notes.
According to the release, during the pause from Jan. 14 - 18, CCSD staff:
- Contacted 4057 parents/guardians; of those contacts, 2324 students can return to school. 1733 parents/guardians were contacted regarding their entry in the COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline Request to return to school.
- Contacted 1409 employees, and of those contacts, 1068 were cleared to return to work.
“We instituted this pause because of staffing shortages and to take advantage of the long weekend so our students, staff, and families could rest and recover,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “I applaud and thank all of the nurses who worked diligently throughout the weekend to contact and clear those with concerns to ensure they can safely and confidently return to the classroom on Wednesday.”
The district notes that the pause was possible because of a calendar shift. Students will now have classes on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, and Monday, April 25, 2022.
