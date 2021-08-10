LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District teachers must be vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests. CCSD educators stood in long lines on Tuesday, August 10 at district testing locations only to be turned away due to a test kit shortage.
At Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, the line of educators wrapped around several buildings and went into the parking lot.
“I stayed in line from 3:00 p.m. today until 4:30 p.m. when they dismissed everybody who stood out in 106-degree weather, pregnant, elderly, disabled, injured,” Yvonne Purcell, a literacy specialist at Paul Culley Elementary School said.
Purcell said what happened at Mojave High School was unacceptable.
“They had to turn away about 150 to 200 teachers who had been waiting for hours… I am talking about 2 to 2 and a half hours in the blazing hot sun today it was torture,” Purcell said.
Purcell isn't vaccinated because she's had COVID-19 twice already and added she doesn't mind being tested.
“I might find a new profession because it is outside of my contracted time, gas is $4 or more a gallon, and I am driving way out of my way. Mojave High School is not close,” Purcell said.
Sandy Wayne also had COVID-19. She took things a step further and retained an attorney.
“I don’t mind being tested, but test at the school. It’s a little test. It is a swab. There is absolutely no reason for me to get off work on my own time, drive across town, wait outside in the heat, for what?,” Wayne said.
Wayne said unvaccinated teachers are purposefully being punished.
“Makes me not want to be a teacher and that’s sad,” Wayne said.
Vicki Kreidel, president of the Nevada Education Association chapter in Clark County said the long lines and frustrations is lack of planning.
“This is poor planning. If any of us as educators were to plan like that and our kids were left standing out on the hot asphalt for hours, we would be in big trouble,” Kreidel said.
Kreidel said many who showed up to be tested on Tuesday are vaccinated, but their records are not yet in the district's system. She does not understand why if the district asked specific teachers to come take the test, why there were not enough tests there waiting for them.
“It is really unfair, and a lot of educators are very upset about it,” Kreidel said.
CCSD released a statement discussing the weekly testing issues:
"Staff are working to identify additional testing locations and will communicate this to all employees when available. We are asking for patience and understanding as we continue to work to ensure that our schools are safe for all."
