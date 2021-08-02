FOX5 (LAS VEGAS) -- As the CDC warns that the Delta variant is highly transmissible -- even as contagious as chickenpox -- the community's hoping anyone with the virus stays out of school buildings.
Now, more than ever, staff and students calling out sick when they are feeling sick is of utmost importance heading into this school year.
Clark County School District, on their website, states that students who have symptoms of COVID-19 must stay home. They're also establishing sick rooms on campus again, according to their website.
CCSD writes, "If your student is not feeling well or has any symptoms of COVID-19, has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or tested positive with COVID-19, they must stay home from school."
Teachers are urged to do the same, but some teachers tell us they're worried about having enough subs amid a shortage for subs, because teachers told us it's often a scramble to get shifts covered.
We asked the president of teachers' union Clark County Education Association (CCEA) about this.
"Schools are gonna have to figure out. how do we provide coverage. Cause in the past, for instance, when I was a third grade teacher, if I were to call out and I didn't get a sub, sometimes they would split up my class between my colleagues and third grade. But with COVID, is that safe to continue to do that? So they're gonna have to figure something out. What's the plan gonna be to make sure that those kids still continue to get an education for the day?" said CCEA President Marie Neisess.
For when a child starts feeling sick while at school, the district is also establishing sick rooms again this year, or "an area for students with possible covid-19 symptoms... away from the health office."
Teachers' health will be monitored as well.
"One of the safety things that they'll be doing, is for those who are not vaccinated, they will have to be tested more regularly. I believe it's once a week," said Neisess.
Teachers told FOX5 they also have to do a daily health screening on digital platform Emocha.
"We have to check in based on our systems for COVID. I mean, what we're feeling, how we're feeling for today," said CCSD english teacher Ryan Fromoltz, who works at Las Vegas High School.
Teachers' contracts allow them to call out any time they feel sick, but teachers say there's only one problem: the teacher and substitute shortage can make this a real headache.
With the roughly 700 teacher vacancies right now, long-term subs are needed more frequently, and Fromoltz said that's one reason short-term subs are hard to come by.
This can leave office staff scrambling.
"And teachers do have guilt over that, but I mean if you're really sick and you know you can't get through the day then you shouldn't feel like that," said Fromoltz.
Neisess said they're telling their union members to not allow the sub shortage to discourage or dissuade you from calling out sick.
So what's being done to address the shortage?
Last week we asked a CCSD recruitment leader whether there were any conversations to add incentives, retention bonuses, or increased pay or benefits for teachers or subs, and he declined to provide any details on that.
Our outreach to the district communications office also went unanswered Monday, as of this publishing date. We will continue following this for you.
