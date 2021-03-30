LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District said they sent their entire human resources department home on Tuesday after someone tested positive for COVID-19.
CCSD confirmed the person worked at the Edward A. Greer Education Center. They were last in the building on March 22.
CCSD said this was the third case in recent days: "Since this is the third case reported in recent days involving individuals recently in our building, CCSD Employee Health, in consultation with the Southern Nevada Health District, has decided to quarantine the entire HR department for 10 days out of an abundance of caution."
"All employees will be telecommuting until further notice," they said. The employees are expected to be contacted by their supervisor prior to returning to the office.
The building will be deep cleaned, CCSD said. It wasn't immediately known how many employees were affected.
