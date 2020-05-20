LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On the last day of school for Clark County School District, officials details check-out procedures and ongoing services available to families through the summer.

PERSONAL BELONGINGS

For students who may have personal belongings left at school prior to COVID-19-related closures, individual schools will contact parents about item retrieval, CCSD said. CCSD said pick-up procedures will be based on CDC guidelines.

TECHNOLOGY

CCSD students are allowed to keep their district-issued Chromebooks through the summer, CCSD said. Outgoing seniors will be advised by their individual schools on when to return laptops back to the school. CCSD previously reminded students and parents that Chromebooks must be returned to the school in good condition.

CCSD said the district will continue to distribute Chromebooks through the summer "in an effort to encourage independent learning." Previously announce CCSD WiFi busses will suspend service May 21, but the district of community hotspots for internet service.

SUMMER SCHOOL

Summer school will be provided through distance learning, CCSD said. Fees have been reduced for secondary students who enroll in summer school. More details on CCSD summer school can be found online.

The Extended School Year program, or ESY, for students with disabilities will also be held virtually. CCSD said information regarding ESY will come through US mail in late May.

FOOD SERVICE

CCSD emergency food service will continue through June at current food distribution sites, including the May 25 holiday. Most sites operate Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. with meals free for any child ages 2-18. Current food distribution site can be found online.

CCSD said they plan to continue service in July and August, but sites and times may fluctuate based on demand.

SAFEVOICE

The SafeVoice reporting app will still be monitored through the summer, CCSD said.

Reports may be made by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or online.

REGISTRATION

Registration for the 2020-2021 school year is open through register.ccsd.net for students new to CCSD. Parents who currently have CCSD students can register in the Parent Portal via Infinite Campus.