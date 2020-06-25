LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Clark County School Board went over the district’s reopening plan at a virtual meeting Thursday night.
Community members submitted around 1,500 public comments. School Board President Lola Brooks said the most common questions asked is how the district will help kids with special needs through distant learning.
Scott Root said he worries about his kids. One of twins has a rare disease that causes low muscle tone. She'll start preschool next year.
"Simple things like holding a pencil gets tiresome after a while. She needs extra help," he said.
As a working father, he said he can't provide the same level of educational guidance her teachers can.
He also has a fifth grade daughter who's on the autism spectrum.
"She thrives on structure. She would much rather spend time in her room on the computer screen by herself but that’s not healthy for her situation."
He said she also has a speech delay and is worried she will fall behind while she learns at home.
"We don’t have that same experience of teaching these kids that have these special needs and those are just my two that I have. Think about all the other kids that have academical issues," said Root.
Like Cortney Seifert son's Deklyn who's also on the autism spectrum.
"He doesn’t understand and I can’t explain to him why he can’t go on the bus ... he asks for his backpack, he asks to see his friends at school," said Seifert.
CCSD Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said student services is working with parents and students who have Individualized Education Programs (IEP) to create stricter schedules for online learning days.
She urged trustees and community members to understand there is no perfect plan to reopening schools during a pandemic.
