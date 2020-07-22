LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the Clark County School District said that it is currently working on a guide for parents and students to help understand how teachers will communicate while doing online-only instruction.
In the letter, CCSD reiterated that as a result of the board of trustees unanimously approving starting the 2020-21 school year with a distance education model, school will start via distance education on Aug. 24.
The letter reiterated that the board of trustees will receive monthly updates on the data and trends related to COVID-19 in Nevada. From this information, they will determine when it is safe to return to the classroom.
In addition to creating a guide to help parents and students communicate with teachers, CCSD said it will also announce community town halls meetings to provide updates and answer questions from parents, students and community members.
A full copy of the letter is below:
Thank you.
