LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced on Tuesday that it will continue to provide meals to students through Aug. 21 at its current food distribution sites.
According to a news release, the majority of CCSD's food distribution sites are served Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The food is free for any child 2 to 18 years old, the release said.
To find a site near you or for times and locations of mobile food distribution sites, visit ccsd.nutrislice.com.
CCSD said that additional information regarding food service for students after Aug. 21 will be provided at a later time.
