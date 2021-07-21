LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a notice to employees Tuesday, the Clark County School District announced that all employees will be required to wear masks inside all CCSD buildings and schools.
According to the memo, the new mask guidance is effective Thursday, July 22 through at least Aug. 17.
The district also states that randomized mandatory COVID-19 testing will resume effective Monday, July 26. Employees randomly selected for the cycle that will begin next week will be notified beginning Thursday, July 22.
The district states that fully vaccinated employees (those who have received both doses or a single Johnson & Johnson dose and 14 days following the vaccine) may be excused from random mandatory testing. Employees are asked to upload a valid COVID-19 vaccination card in order to be considered to be exempt.
The memo also noted that There are no changes to student health and safety protocols for extended school year (ESY) services that are currently in session.
