LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Clark County School District saw nearly 70,000 community responses from their reopening survey.
According to the district, 67,000 people provided feedback on the first day of the survey's rollout. Students, parents, staff, and the community gave overwhelming feedback in a 24-hour span.
CCSD's "Reopening Our Schools Working Group" will meet next week to discuss the community's input.
Factors playing into the district's reopening process include:
- Governance/Communication - Essential actions that will foster a shared understanding of goals, responsibilities and accountability.
- Wellness - Essential actions to keep staff and students safe and healthy.
- Instruction - Essential actions to achieve a comprehensive understanding of students’ academic and social-emotional well-being when they return and to effectively transition back to instruction in the classroom.
- Post-secondary - Essential actions to keep students on track to postsecondary success.
- Facilities - Essential actions necessary to ensure district and school assets are, and remain, safe for students and staff to inhabit.
- School Operations - Essential actions to ensure operations support a safe and organized transition back to classroom instruction.
- Technology - Essential actions to ensure technology infrastructure, assets and guidance support an organized transition to classroom instruction.
The survey, which is available online at ccsd.net is in English and Spanish. Feedback will be taken through June 1.
