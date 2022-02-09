LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has provided an update as to when district staff can expect to receive COVID-19 retention bonuses.
The Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Jan. 13 approved giving COVID-19 retention bonuses to specified full-time staff employed on Jan. 1, 2022. As part of the plan, select full-time staff will receive two $1,000 payments for a bonus total of $2,000.
The district provided the below schedule for when it will pay the first $1,000 payment:
- Support Professionals and Police Officers will receive the first payment on Feb. 23
- Licensed Employees and Administrators will receive the first payment on Feb. 25
CCSD notes that it will then pay the second $1,000 payment to the specified employees who are employed full-time as of May 25, 2022. "We will communicate the expected date of pay for the second bonus payment closer to the end of May," the district stated.
"We recognize the many challenges everyone has endured throughout this pandemic. This retention bonus is one way to support and thank our employees for their continued commitment to our students and their families," CCSD said in a message shared with employees last week.
