LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District principals and teachers have about one month to finish lesson plans and prepare for the school year online.
Jerome Mack Middle School Principal Roxanne James said her first priority is making sure students have devices and access to WiFi.
Unlike other schools, James said her students all have Chromebooks but they do not all have internet access at home. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said about 70,000 kids don't have WiFi access.
James said her other priority is working with teachers and parents to ease nerves.
"Really training and supporting our community and letting them know that it’s okay. So there’s going to be a whole lot more than just send your kids to school," said James.
Clark County School Board Trustees decided middle school students will have four semester-based courses. They said it will help with student caseloads for teachers and if needed, could make the transition to in-person learning easier.
"I know parents are like, 'how can you do math in just half a year?' And that’s not what we’re doing they’ll have math all year they’ll have English all year," said James.
James said the new schedule is similar to what most students at Jerome Mack Middle School already had, so the switch will be easy to achieve.
She said the challenge is making sure parents know this semester of online learning will be different and much more structured than the spring.
"You may have a two hour block when you're in first period but what will happen is those students will be synchronous face-to-face like we are right now and then they will spend a little time asynchronously but still working on the content and come back in," said James.
She said the new schedule could be beneficial for sixth grade students who are just getting used to having one teacher.
"Unfortunately statistically speaking in CCSD, the largest dropout percentage is in 6th grade so we need to do something differently anyway for that grade," said James.
CCSD Trustees gave the option of using an online system called Canvas or Google Classroom. James said some colleges uses Canvas so it could help prepare students for the future. However, she said her students are teachers are more familiar with Google Classroom and will be using mostly that.
James said this year will undoubtedly be different and will take a village.
"How can [families] support one another in terms of the neighborhood. Who’s doing what? And getting these families together so there’s some sort of group support," she said.
Principal of Tyrone Thompson Elementary School echoed her.
"Parents just need to ask questions, and for help. Parents need to be able to contact the school and work together," said Robert Hinchliffe.
Like James, Hinchliffe said he's using the next few weeks to find solutions and communicate with families.
