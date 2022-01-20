LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A principal at an elementary school in the Clark County School District is heading to the Super Bowl after being recognized for going above and beyond his job description to give students the learning environment they deserve amid severe staff shortages.
Although his title is officially principal, everyday is different for Joseph Uy of Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary in North Las Vegas, as some days he fills in as a substitute teacher, a cafeteria worker or even a custodian.
"If I'm expecting everyone to do the teaching, and the vacuuming, and the kitchen, and this and that, then I should be able to do it myself," Uy told FOX5's Maddie White previously. "So it's either in the morning, or after school when there's no more kids. But a lot of times it's on Saturday."
Principal Uy's dedication and hard work has caught the eye of media outlets across the country as they illustrate the impact the pandemic continues to have on education.
On Thursday, Uy's unwavering commitment to his students and school was recognized by a group he likely didn't expect to hear calling: The Las Vegas Raiders.
In a tweet shared by CCSD, during a video conference with Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, Uy soon learned of some big news from a special guest who hoped on the chat: Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
The @Raiders surprised @WoolleyElem Principal @JosephUy88 for his “let me do my part” attitude by giving him 2 tickets to Super Bowl LVI. Special thanks to @YannickNgakoue for breaking the news. @SuptJaraCCSD @CCSDCommunity pic.twitter.com/YvuU83gR3M— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) January 20, 2022
Ngakoue broke the news to Uy that he would be receiving two tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
