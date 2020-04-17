LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Clark County School District announced that graduation ceremony dates for the class of 2020 will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents and students were notified via parent link on Friday of the district's decision.
According to a parent letter, schools will organize specific celebrations for their graduating seniors and their communities.
Information on graduation celebrations for the class of 2020 will be shared with families when plans are finalized.
Graduation ceremonies will practice up-to-date CDC guidelines, and will keep the safety of all students, staff, and families as a top priority.
