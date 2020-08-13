LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School Board of Trustees has approved millions of dollars and entered the school district into agreements with Nevada companies to assist with internet connectivity for the 2020-21 school year.
The board held a regular meeting on Thursday night and approved $7.2 million for a year's worth of internet connection for students learning from home. $4.8 million was approved to purchase in-home internet connectivity from Cox Communications for qualifying households and $1.8 million to purchase internet hotspots from Kajeet for qualifying households.
The board also approved the district entering memoranda of agreement with Communities in Schools and nonprofits Future Smiles and Jobs for Nevada's Graduates. Communities in Schools and the two nonprofits will provide data and internet connection for distance learning until October unless the term of the agreement is extended.
A memorandum with Cox Communications was also approved, to provide affordable home internet connection for eligible students, for an indefinite period. Mike Casey from CCSD Operational Services said that the agreements were made in collaboration with state's COVID-19 task force.
Casey plugged the state's website and call center that was set up to assist with internet and device issues. He said that surveys on the website has reached 217,000 students to assess their technology needs.
To a question from Trustee Irene Cepeda, Casey said that Spanish and English are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.