LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Friday will begin testing mobile internet access for students in need throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, CCSD has established 13 bus routes that will operate daily allowing students access to Wi-Fi at designated times. Each bus route will include four stops daily to provide more than an hour of Wi-Fi access to students at each location, CCSD said.

Students will be able to access the Wi-Fi signal up to 400 feet from the bus.

In order to access the Wi-Fi, students will need to get the network name and password from the signs posted on or near the bus.

CCSD says it has distributed 60,000 Chromebooks to students during the school closures in an effort to offer access to distance learning opportunities. Students in need of a computer to access student learning programs should contact their school to request a device, CCSD said.

The district on April 22 said it was working to track down around 100,000 students who had not yet signed in for distance learning, according to a memo obtained by FOX5.

CCSD tracking down 100,000 students 'unaccounted for' The Clark County School district is trying to track down around 100,000 students who haven’t signed in for distance learning, according to a memo obtained Wednesday.

Maps and a list of the Wi-Fi bus stop locations and times are available by clicking here.