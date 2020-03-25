LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District this week launched the "Learning Line," a hotline developed to assist families with distance education, the district announced via voice memo Wednesday.
"Educators will be available Monday-Friday from 8AM until 4PM to assist students in both English and Spanish on scheduled school days," a CCSD spokesperson said.
On Tuesday, the program launch date, the school district responded to 291 calls from parents and students using the hotline.
CCSD submitted plans for distance learning on Monday. Gov. Sisolak announced March 15 that all Nevada schools were to close in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
LEARNING LINE
702-799-6644
Message from Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara - Distance Learning - March 25, 2020 @SuptJaraCCSD pic.twitter.com/TDNPmbGdza— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) March 25, 2020
