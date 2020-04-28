LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District (CCSD) has joined the Council of the Great City Schools in urging Congress to approve new funding for local school systems in the next coronavirus supplemental appropriations bill.
CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara signed a letter that the organization sent to Capitol Hill asking federal lawmakers for financial support to help offset the unexpected costs districts are incurring in providing meal services to students and transforming from school-based to home-based learning in the wake of school closures.
“The current closure and the need to provide equitable learning at home opportunities has amplified the technology challenges we face,” Jara said in a statement.
At a CCSD meeting on Tuesday, Jara said federal funding that was requested in the letter would help the district continue with distance learning, which requires Chromebooks and increased internet activity district wide.
CCSD says it is looking at a possible forecasted budget deficit because of anticipated declines in state and local revenues.
Significant revenue shortfalls are looming for local school systems, as well, with several big-city school districts projecting 15 to 25 percent cuts in overall revenues going into next school year. According to the Council, an estimated 20 percent loss in combined state and local revenues could result in more than 200,000 teachers being laid off in big-city public school systems across the country.
The letter calls for a federal allocation of $175 billion in Educational Stabilization Funds to be distributed to the local level through the Title I formula. The council that prepared the letter is the nation’s primary coalition of large urban public-school districts.
The group also urges Congress to provide an additional $13 billion for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), $12 billion in additional Title I program funding, $2 billion for E-Rate, and emergency infrastructure funds that include public schools.
“With additional federal funds, America’s public schools will be able to add summer school, expand the school day after reopening in the fall, retain and stabilize our teaching force, address the needs of our most vulnerable students, narrow the digital divide, and have a fighting chance at salvaging the futures of millions of young people,” said the letter.
The letter has been signed individually by 62 big-city superintendents.
