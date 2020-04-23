LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With schools in Nevada out for the remainder of the school year due to the pandemic, Clark County School District on Thursday released additional guidance for grades.
According to the memo sent to parents, third-quarter grades will remain open for students grades six through 12. Students will be able to make-up work, provide missing assignments, redo assignments and complete test corrections.
The third-quarter grades will be the fourth-quarter grades.
Similarly, in regards to kindergarten through 5th grade, semester two gradebooks for elementary students were reopened to provide opportunities for students to make-up work, provide missing assignments, and demonstrate mastery of the learning standards taught prior to school closures.
For elementary students, the district says any improvements to an existing grade will be included in the cumulative grade within each subject.
CCSD's full memo is below:
Grade 6-Grade 12 Students-Semester Two Grades
As previously communicated, third-quarter gradebooks for secondary students, including students in grades six through twelve, were previously reopened based on direction from the District to provide opportunities for students to make-up work, provide missing assignments, redo assignments, and complete test corrections to assist secondary students for third quarter.
Based on the Governor’s announcement that school closures will extend throughout the school year, third-quarter grades will remain open for the remainder of the school year. Third-quarter grades will be fourth-quarter grades. As no semester exams will be administered, the semester two grade will consist of the third-quarter grade and the fourth-quarter grade.
Grade Kindergarten-Grade 5 Students-Semester Two Grades
As previously communicated, semester two gradebooks for elementary students reopened based on direction from the District to provide opportunities for students to make-up work, provide missing assignments, and demonstrate mastery of the learning standards taught prior to school closures. Any improvements to an existing grade will be included in the cumulative grade within each subject. Standards/strands not taught during the second semester should not have a newly assigned grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.