LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District said it has not discussed requiring a COVID-19 waiver to return to school in the fall.
The school district released the statement after an anonymous source told other media outlets that the district discussed making a liability form required for the fall. A copy of a liability form was shared on the social media pages of some high school athletics' pages.
The statement from CCSD said:
The Clark County School District has not discussed or planned to utilize or require a waiver form for return to school regarding COVID-19. The alleged source quoted in several media outlets and social media is incorrect. The form that is being shared in the media is exclusively for summer athletic activities, which are optional student programs.
The Arbor View High School football Twitter account recently reminded student athletes to bring a COVID-19 waiver in order to participate in athletics. In screenshots of the waiver form on social media, the form said student-athletes needed to be aware of the inherent risk of a sport given the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.
Be sure to bring the following to football practice:— Arbor View Football 🏈 (@aggiefootball05) July 5, 2020
COVID-19 wavier
Water
Mask
Cleats
Tennis shoes
Wear Aggie colors!!!
You will not be allowed to practice without the above.
Arbor View announced Monday that it would suspend its football program until it received further guidance from CCSD.
