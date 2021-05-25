LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Tuesday announced an updated mask policy for staff and students who are fully vaccinated.
According to an email distributed to staff, the updated mask policy is effective June 1. With the new policy going into place on June 1, it would apply to summer school.
As provided in the email, here's the breakdown on the updated mask policy for both staff and students:
Staff mask policy:
- All staff who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask on District sites and/or at District-sponsored events, excluding graduation ceremonies.
- All staff are required to wear masks on school buses.
Mask policy for students:
- Masks are optional for students in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 3.
- Masks are required for students in Grades 4 and 5.
- Masks are optional for students in Grades 6 through 12 who have been fully vaccinated.
- All students are required to wear a mask while on a school bus.
- Any student or staff, regardless of their age and regardless of their vaccination status, who are outside do not have to wear a mask.
- Masks are required for all attendees and students who participate in or attend graduation ceremonies.
