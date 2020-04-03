LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Thursday shared that a member of its food service department died after contracting COVID-19.
The employee worked at the Desert Pines High School food distribution site, CCSD said in a statement. As a result, the site will be closed until further notice as it is being deep cleaned.
"We are sorry that we lost a team member to this invisible virus. Our thoughts are with our team member's family, loved ones, and colleagues," CCSD said.
The district said that staff at the food distribution sites have been utilizing gloves when distributing food.
CCSD said that food items distributed at all sites are pre-packaged at the Food Service Central Kitchen or individually wrapped from the manufacturer. Food items are not handled outside of their packaging by CCSD Food Service workers at the distribution sites.
"Out of an abundance of caution, since food distribution began, all food distribution site kitchens have been and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized no less than three times per day," CCSD noted.
According to CCSD, the Southern Nevada Health District has been consulted and has stated that there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is spreading through food. It is recommended that individuals thoroughly wash their hands, but there is no reason to disinfect groceries, the statement said.
The Food Service workers who were working at the now closed Desert Pines High School food distribution location are not working at any other location and are being asked to monitor their health, CCSD said.
