LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has agreed to increase pay for food service and custodial employees by 150 percent.
The district signed a memorandum of agreement on Thursday with the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), which represents employees who have been manning more than 30 emergency food distribution sites since the closure of Nevada schools, which was ordered by Governor Steve Sisolak over three weeks ago as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Many of our support professionals perform essential duties for CCSD students and must interact with the public,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks. “We understand we’re asking employees to go above and beyond their duties and I’m thankful we can offer them additional compensation during this time.”
The interim President of the ESEA said on Thursday that, in addition to the pay raise, the agreement creates a “volunteer work process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.