LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is facing a budget shortfall of approxmately $37.8 million for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a presentation released ahead of next Monday's school board meeting.
The CCSD Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting May 18 to adopt the final budget, according to an agenda.
According to CCSD, the district's 2020-2021 Final Budget "incorporates the Nevada Department of Taxation’s annual estimated revenue projections and preliminary reductions related to the state of emergency declaration in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic."
The presentation shows CCSD is facing a budget shortfall of $37,780,000, as the district has seen a decrease in funds from the local schools support tax and the government services tax.
View the full presentation below:
CCSD 2020-2021 Final Budget by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.