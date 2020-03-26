LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Support professionals will be permitted to donate sick leave to others in the district following a signed agreement between the Clark County School District and Education Support Employees Association Thursday.
"We have to work together in these uncertain times to address as many concerns for employees and students as possible," CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks said in a statement released by the superintendent's office.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara commended the joint effort, saying the move will help ensure the health and safety of all employees and students.
"This is an important adjustment to the bargaining agreement to take care of our valued employees in an unprecedented situation," Jara said.
ESEA Vice President Jan Giles also applauded the agreement.
"These are unique and difficult times for our Education Support Professionals. The Education Support Employees Association is the heart of our students' learning, and this is an important agreement to ensure that our ESP’s remain healthy for our students and their families as well," Giles said.
Details surrounding the sick leave donation process were still being finalized Thursday afternoon. Additional information will be released in coming days.
