LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a letter sent to CCSD employees Friday, the school district highlighted initiatives for Phase 2 of reopening plans in Las Vegas.
Beginning June 8, CCSD will welcome staff "at appropriate ratios" in the main offices to better support families looking for school-related answers. Schools will remain closed to students
"During Phase 2, CCSD facilities and offices will begin to increase their interactions with the public," according to a statement.
However, the district said the majority of work will continue to be done by phone and online, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Visitors may access certain buildings by appointment only "when necessary," while staffers maintain strict social distancing regulations.
ADDITIONAL RECOMMENDATIONS AND PROTOCOL - PHASE TWO
- Eligible workers continue to telecommute (work-from-home) in consultation with supervisors
Keep group sizes to less than 50 people
Student and CCSD-work-related travel remains restricted
Personal travel restrictions lifted
School sports, recreational activities and on-campus coaching remain prohibited
CCSD did not provide guidance on venue capacity percentages.
