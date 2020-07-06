LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday to discuss its reopening plan, which has been controversial among the trustees, school staff and parents.
The reopening plan released at the end of June proposes dividing students into three cohorts -- cohorts A and B would attend school in person twice per week and do distance learning three days per week; cohort C would be entirely distance learning.
“It’s not ideal for education, but it’s sound and it meets the requirements for Nevada’s path forward under Phase 2,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said.
The district must submit a final plan to the state by July 9.
The plan had to meet requirements from the CDC for social distancing six feet apart and keeping rooms at 50% capacity. The CCSD considered several options and settled on a hybrid of options to allow it to meet health and Department of Education requirements.
Administrators acknowledged that the plan was not "perfect" and had several contingencies including a tight timeline and anticipated budget shortfalls. The district anticipates that $58 million will be needed to acquire enough Chromebooks and WiFi needed to secure distance learning for students who do not already have the necessary technology.
For staff considered by health guidance to be vulnerable to coronavirus, leave options and ADA accommodations will be utilized, said Nadine Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer.
Social distancing, enhanced cleaning using medical-grade disinfectant between student cohorts, hand sanitizer and contact tracing will be utilized, administrator said. Furthermore, the district plans to have all air filters replaced before students return to class, and increase intake of outside air.
Jara said the district's goal is to deploy a survey to families on July 10 so that they may select their preferences for which cohort their child should be in.
The district aims to finalize an implementation guide by July 17. Under the proposed plan, staff would begin on August 10 and classes would begin on August 24.
The July 6 presentation of the CCSD reopening plan is available here:
