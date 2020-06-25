LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara discussed his reopening plan with the school board. A plan won't be decided on until July 9th.
The plan relies heavily on distance learning with two day a week in-person instruction.
Dr. Jara's plan is being met with some criticism from parents who worry about scheduling, work and their children falling behind.
Watch the above videos to find out how the Superintendent is addressing some of these questions.
