LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced on Thursday that sports activities were suspended on the Coronado High School campus after someone tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result of the positive case, Coronado's football program suspended practice for 10-days, aligning with COVID-19 safety protocols, according to CCSD officials.
Practices have been limited in size to comply with the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association guidelines. Coaches have been operating conditioning plans to allow for social distancing between student athletes and coaches.
Coronado's administration team is working to determine if the football team will have enough time to safety prepare for its intrasquad scrimmage later this month.
