LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced positive COVID-19 cases at Foothill High School on Monday afternoon.
According to a letter sent home to families and staff, Foothill High School assistant principal Anthony Polzien confirmed that the school was made aware of two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, August 2.
CCSD is not releasing the names of the individuals who tested positive, however officials with the school and Southern Nevada Health Districts are working to conduct contract tracing.
The health district or CCSD will notify families and staff who may have had close contact with the infected individuals.
CCSD has taken precautions to limit the risk of transmission. The district has been doing rigorous cleaning at area schools, and implemented guidelines for social distancing and protective equipment.
The school district urges anyone with COVID-19 symptoms --fever, cough, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, increasing congestion, runny nose, new loss of taste or smell, or shortness of breath -- to stay home.
Anyone who has had close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for 10 days, health officials say.
