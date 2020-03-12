LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are currently no planned school closures related to coronavirus, but officials are developing backup plans should the outbreak worsen, the Clark County School District announced in a release Thursday.
"For the moment, there are no planned school closures," the statement read. "However, should the need arise, contingency plans have been developed and continue to be refined daily. The goal is to remain open and educate our children to provide a sense of stability for our students, employees and families."
Despite continued classes, the school district announced all sports, extra-curriculars, assemblies, practices and events have been suspended immediately for an indefinite amount of time out of "an abundance of caution."
CCSD will evaluate end-of-year activities, including graduation.
After school activities like Safekey will continue to operate as normal, the school district said.
CCSD MEMO (IN FULL)
"The Clark County School District (CCSD) continues evaluating and responding to the evolving nature of coronavirus (COVID-19) with a coalition of partners, including the Office of the Governor, Clark County Government, the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies, on a cohesive community response to protect the health and well-being of our students and staff. It is important to remember that, at this time, most Nevada residents are at low risk of contracting coronavirus.
For the moment, there are no planned school closures. However, should the need arise, contingency plans have been developed and continue to be refined daily. The goal of CCSD is to remain open and educate our children to provide a sense of stability for our students, employees, and families.
CCSD is taking the following actions out of an abundance of caution:
All school, district, and non-district sponsored athletics, extra-curricular activities, assemblies, practices, and events are suspended effective immediately until further notice.
Activities and events scheduled toward the end of the school year, including graduation ceremonies, will be evaluated as we progress through this situation.
Restrictions on international and out-of-state student travel remain.
At this time, Safekey, After-School All-Stars, Communities in Schools, and other programs that provide support for after-school care will continue operating to support students and families.
Salad bars will be removed from all schools, effective immediately, until further notice.
Students will continue to have numerous menu options meeting federal guidelines.
Employees should remain at their assigned work locations, and avoid unnecessary travel to other schools and district buildings, except essential personnel servicing our students.
All out-of-district consultants, including professional learning facilitators, are restricted from providing in-person services in CCSD effective immediately until further notice.
CCSD has increased the cleaning of all surfaces, as a proactive approach to preventing the possible spread of COVID-19.
At this time, the Thursday, March 12, 2020 Board of School Trustees meeting will continue as planned.
Staff has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the board room.
Only essential personnel presenting items will attend the meeting.
The meeting will be conducted in accordance with the open public meeting law.
Live streaming of the meeting will be available on CCSD.net
We continue to refine the coronavirus response plan with all departments.
We would like to remind you of the simple actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
Cover cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
As always, we ask that you keep your child at home from school if they may be sick, and we are asking employees who are sick to stay home.
Please visit ccsd.net for regular updates. Should a case impact a school directly, we will update parents, staff, and the community regarding next steps."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.