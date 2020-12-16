LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) announced Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement to potentially return to in-person instruction.
During a news conference, CCSD and CCEA said the tentative Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) will be an important step for students in grades pre-kindergarten through third grade to return to a potential face-to-face instructional model in 2021 at the appropriate time, while maintaining health and safety guidelines.
In a news release, CCSD said the intent of the MOA is to "attempt to eliminate, or at least minimize, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the social-emotional and physical well-being of CCSD students."
CCSD said it will present elements of the MOA and a proposal for a phased transition to potential face-to-face instruction to the Board of School Trustees at a meeting on Jan. 14, 2021.
“This agreement with the Clark County Education Association lays the groundwork for reopening our schools to potential face-to-face instruction in the new year,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “This pandemic has taken a toll on the emotional and educational needs of our children and it is time for us as a community to rally around this opportunity to return our students and educators to the classroom.”
According to CCSD, the MOA includes safety protocols and standards based on guidance from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and the CDC including:
- Daily symptom screening
- Monthly COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 contact tracing
- Providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all employees
- Strict and thorough classroom and building sanitation
During the news conference, Superintendent Jara said that regular COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for staff, but not for students. He also noted that the district is working with the Health District to have voluntary vaccinations for teachers.
Additionally, the district said it will prioritize any telecommuting requests for teachers who are members of a "vulnerable population" as defined by the State of Nevada's Declaration of Emergency Directive 021, Phase 2 Reopening Plan, Sections 5 and Section 6.
As such, Superintendent Jara noted that employees whose job responsibilities can be fulfilled remotely will continue to telecommute through at least Jan. 15, 2021 in compliance with Gov. Sisolak's Stay at Home 2.0 recently updated orders.
In a tweet, the governor said he was "glad to hear" that CCSD and CCEA had worked out an agreement that lays the groundwork to begin reopening schools.
I am glad to hear @ClarkCountySch & @cceanv have worked out an agreement laying the groundwork to begin reopening schools. By following strict mitigation measures, we can help deliver education in a safe & productive manner. Thank you to all involved in this effort for our kids! https://t.co/h3f8XuyaNQ— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 16, 2020
