LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) announced Wednesday that they have reached a tentative Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to take the first steps to returning to in-person instruction when its safe to do so.
According to a news release, at a 10 a.m. news conference, CCSD and CCEA will announce the tentative MOA "to take the first step in providing students and educators with a potential return to face-to-face instruction in the new year at the appropriate time based on health and safety data."
FOX5 will carry the news conference live on Facebook: Facebook.com/fox5vegas
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
