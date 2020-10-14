CCSD Clark County School District building

Clark County School District

 (Ashley Casper/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Wednesday announced that its Board of Trustees will be presented a plan for face-to-face hybrid instruction next week.

According to CCSD's tweet, the Board of Trustees will be presented the plan for "face-to-face (hybrid) instruction for the coming months" during its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22.

CCSD said it will "continue to follow the guidance of health professionals. The health and well-being of our families and staff remain our priorities."

No additional information was provided.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.