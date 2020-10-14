LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Wednesday announced that its Board of Trustees will be presented a plan for face-to-face hybrid instruction next week.
According to CCSD's tweet, the Board of Trustees will be presented the plan for "face-to-face (hybrid) instruction for the coming months" during its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22.
During the Regular Board of School Trustees Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, the Board will be presented with a transitional plan to face-to-face (hybrid) instruction for the coming months. 1/2— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) October 14, 2020
CCSD said it will "continue to follow the guidance of health professionals. The health and well-being of our families and staff remain our priorities."
No additional information was provided.
