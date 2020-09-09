LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Wednesday announced that it would now be able to provide free school meals to all children amid distance learning.
The free meals will be provided to children age 2 to 18, according to a news release.
The district is able to distribute the free meals after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved a waiver that the district had requested.
Students may pick up meals at any food site, CCSD said. A student's parent/guardian may also pick up meals for students without the children present during the meal pickup.
CCSD provided the following question and answers to help with any questions parents may have:
Q: When and where can meals be picked up?
A: Students and parents/guardians may pick up a meal at any one of CCSD’s approximately 300 meal sites during their serving time.
To verify your student’s enrolled site is serving meals or to find the nearest location along with service times, visit: ccsd.nutrislice.com.
Q: What are the serving times at schools?
A: Serving times at CCSD’s school meal sites are Monday-Friday excluding holidays. The majority of our sites use the following scheduled times for school meal pick up:
Elementary Schools: 7:00a.m. – 10:00a.m.
Middle Schools: 10:00a.m. – 1:00p.m.
High Schools: 11:00a.m. – 2:00p.m
Some combined-site hours may vary. Visit ccsd.nutrislice.com for school meal service times for the site nearest you.
Q: How many meals can be picked up at a time?
A: One breakfast meal and one lunch meal will be provided per child per day.
Q: Can both breakfast and lunch be picked up at the same time?
A: Yes, both breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.
Q: Are menus available?
A: Yes, menus are available online at https://ccsd.nutrislice.com
Q: What is needed for meal pick up?
A: Please have student identification cards, student numbers or student’s name, grade, and enrolled school site available for each meal being picked up.
· If possible, have the student ID card present when picking up meals.
OR
· If a student ID card is not present then please be able to verbally provide the following information:
· Name(s) of students
· Student Identification Number(s)
· School Location(s)
· Grade level(s) of students
Q: Where at the school will the meals be distributed from?
A: Meals will be distributed from the parking lot at each school with a food site.
Q. How long will these meals be provided?
A. Meals will be provided following USDA guidelines under this model through December 31, 2020.
Q: Will COVID-19 safety procedures be in place?
A: Yes, students and parents/guardians will be required to wear a face covering when picking up meals. CCSD Food Service staff will also use face masks.
SPECIAL DIETS
Q: How do I order my children's medically approved special diet meals?
A: Please refer to the following Website for instructions:
https://www.ccsd.net/departments/food-service/special-diets
Q: Where do I pick up my child’s medically approved special diet meals?
A: Special diets may be picked up at the school of attendance or with advanced notice of at least four working days at an alternate school location. Please contact the Food Service Department at 702-799-8123 x5122 for assistance.
(1) comment
Free huh? Nothing is free. Taxpayers flipping the bill so parents can divert their grocery money to beer, cigarettes, drugs and I phones.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.